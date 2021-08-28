Ministry confirms 82 new community cases

The Ministry of Health has confirmed there are 82 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today.

The MoH confirmed all are in Auckland. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 429.

The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 415 and in Wellington it is 14.

All of the cases have or are being transferred safely to a quarantine facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE.

There are 376 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically-linked to another case or sub-cluster, and a further 53 for which links are yet to be fully established.

There are currently seven epidemiologically-linked subclusters identified within this outbreak. The two largest clusters are the Birkdale Social Network cluster associated with Case A (64 confirmed cases), and the Mangere church cluster (197 confirmed cases).

Of these 82 new cases, 62 are Pacific peoples, five are Asian, four are European, two are Māori , one is Middle Eastern/Latin American/African, and the ethnicity of eight is unknown.

Of the current community cases, 25 cases are in hospital – 23 are in a stable condition on a ward and two cases are in a stable condition in ICU. One case is in North Shore Hospital, 11 are in Middlemore Hospital, 12 are in Auckland City Hospital, and one is in Wellington Regional Hospital.

There are appropriate isolation and infection prevention and control plans in place at all hospitals where these patients are being managed.

The total number of active cases being managed in New Zealand is currently 429.

There is one new case in a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility.

Following confirmation that a positive case in Warkworth worked two shifts in Amberlea’s dementia ward while unknowingly infectious, all patients in the ward have been tested.

Of the 13 swabs taken, 12 have returned negative results, and the remaining one test is pending and expected today.

Public health officials understand the worker is fully vaccinated and, along with other staff, adhered to strict Alert Level 4 infection, prevention and control protocols, including wearing face coverings and other PPE.

Yesterday, 36,418 tests were processed across New Zealand.

Testing centres in Auckland are reporting little or no wait times for testing and all DHBs are ensuring there is good access to testing across the regions.

Several Auckland testing centres are reporting that some people are seeking their Day 12 test early. It is vital that everyone gets tested on the day they are asked to be tested on.

Wastewater

There are no new unexpected detections to report.

Positive results have been previously reported from Warkworth, Auckland, Wellington at the Moa Point site, and Christchurch, which was consistent with virus shedding from those cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities there.

Samples collected from Waimakariri at Rangiora and Kaiapoi on Tuesday and Thursday were negative. Further samples from a range of sites in Christchurch are currently being analysed.

Samples from 111 locations have now either been analysed or are currently in the laboratory being analysed. There are 88 locations in the North Island and 33 locations in South Island. These cover an estimated 3.8 million people, and over 90% of the New Zealand population connected to reticulated wastewater systems.

Covid-19 vaccine update

Yesterday 89,316 vaccines were administered - the second biggest daily total to date. Of these 65,011 were first doses and 24,305 were second doses.

More than 3.2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date.

Of these, 2.1 million are first doses and more than 1.1 million are second doses.

More than 188,776 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of these, more than 102,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

More than 120,000 doses first doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, more than 69,000 have also received their second doses.

Canterbury vaccine incident

An error at a vaccination centre in the Canterbury DHB area earlier this month means that 13 people may have received a lower dose of the COVID-19 vaccine than intended.

No patient harm would have resulted from this occurrence, but we acknowledge this would be concerning for the people involved.

Twelve of the group have been contacted and are booked in for another dose of the vaccine. A range of methods is being used to contact the remaining person. They are also booked in to receive their second dose.

Incidents of this nature are not common but it is important each is reported and acted on. DHBs and healthcare providers have systems in place to detect them when they do, including clinical oversight and strong quality assurance processes.

The Ministry of Health has worked closely with the vaccination team to support their response to each person affected.

The provider will also be implementing improvements and additional training for staff.

Police to intensify patrols

The country will be split in two come Wednesday, and a border south of Auckland will be tightly controlled by police to contain the Delta outbreak.

Only essential workers and those with exemptions will be allowed through roadblocks - a decision that's been described as a positive as long as there are tight controls are in place and the "monumental mess" of prior lockdowns is addressed well in advance.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced all of the country south of Auckland would move down to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday.

A firm decision would be made for Auckland and Northland on Monday, but Ardern said it was likely those regions would see another week at level 4, and even two more for Auckland.

That means police will be setting up checkpoints along Auckland's southern border to restrict travel in and out of Auckland for all but essential workers and those with special exemptions granted by MBIE.

Along with manning checkpoints, police have warned they will be stopping and questioning more people about their reason for being on the road from today.

University of Otago public health expert Professor Nick Wilson said the regional approach was a good idea, as long as there was tight border control around Auckland.

"Last time it was a bit hopeless. There were reports of some places 90 per cent of people being let through, it was extremely loose.

"Now, though, there are more tools, with potential to restrict movement to vaccinated essential workers and instigate regular testing, including saliva testing.

"If we can tightly control the internal borders we could see Auckland more rapidly moving out of lockdown."

Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett said the roadblocks south of Auckland had been "a monumental mess" during the previous lockdown in August.

During that lockdown there were massive queues of vehicles as police checked whether there was a legitimate reason for travel. Leggett said that was a health and safety issue for freight drivers, an animal welfare issue, and had delayed deliveries of food and essential medicines.