Sunday, 27 December 2020

Ministry to give Christmas-period Covid update

    The Ministry of Health will provide an update on any new and existing Covid-19 cases in New Zealand this afternoon.

    There were seven cases announced on December 23, all in managed isolation.

    Seventeen previously reported cases had also recovered, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 49.

    The total number of cases was 1772.

    The ministry also made note of the emergence of a new strain of Covid-19, known as B.1.1.7, in the United Kingdom and officials were monitoring the situation.

    They had also been told a Kiwi based in Taiwan had tested positive for the virus. The person had not been in New Zealand while infectious.

    After today's announcement, the next made by the ministry will be on Tuesday, December 29.

    NZ Herald
