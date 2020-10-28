Ministry to give Covid-19 upate

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Yesterday there was one new case in managed isolation and no community cases to report - the sixth day in a row.
There have now been 100 million scans of the Covid Tracer app and the average number of daily scans was up on the week before which director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said was "pleasing".
However, he said Kiwis should continue scanning because "the more we scan, the safer we'll be".