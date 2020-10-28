Ministry to give Covid-19 upate

Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Health is set to update the Covid-19 case figures this afternoon.

Yesterday there was one new case in managed isolation and no community cases to report - the sixth day in a row.

There have now been 100 million scans of the Covid Tracer app and the average number of daily scans was up on the week before which director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said was "pleasing".

However, he said Kiwis should continue scanning because "the more we scan, the safer we'll be".