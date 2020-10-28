Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Ministry to give Covid-19 upate

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    The Ministry of Health is set to update the Covid-19 case figures this afternoon.

    Yesterday there was one new case in managed isolation and no community cases to report - the sixth day in a row.

    There have now been 100 million scans of the Covid Tracer app and the average number of daily scans was up on the week before which director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said was "pleasing".

    However, he said Kiwis should continue scanning because "the more we scan, the safer we'll be".

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter