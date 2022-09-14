Ministry of Health drops daily Covid-19 updates

The Ministry of Health has dropped its daily update on Covid-19 case numbers and will shift to weekly reporting.

A ministry spokesperson said the move would bring Covid-19 data more in line with the reporting of other communicable diseases, which were reported either weekly or monthly.

The weekly update would continue to include seven day averages for case numbers, deaths and hospitalisations.

It would also start publishing a weekly analysis of trends and insights based on the latest Covid-19 data.

The ministry said frequent reporting could still be reactivated in the future, should it be required.

The first weekly update will be released next Monday, covering the period from 12 to 18 September.