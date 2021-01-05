Ministry spent $37m on defective PPE gear

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Its annual report for the year ended June shows the health agency spent a total of $108m on PPE for frontline staff in response to the spread of Covid-19.
The equipment included face masks, face shields, gloves and protective clothing.
However, this cost includes a $71.5m write down in the value of the PPE it had on hand.
About $37m of which was spent on PPE which was defective or raised quality concerns, while the remaining $34.5m was a result of equipment that was bought when prices were at a premium.
The ministry has been approached for comment.
Association of Salaried Medical Specialists union head Sarah Dalton said the defective equipment was a consequence of not enough proactive investment in the public health sector, which left the ministry the back foot when Covid-19 emerged.
"There's always the potential, when you're having to order large amounts quickly of gear like that, for there to be a few trips along the way.
"But I think part of the issue here is that we haven't as a country invested in proactive public health capacity over quite a long period of time."
She commended those working in the public health sector, but added that there were not enough of them.
Dalton said there was also a need for transparency around which PPE manufacturers were being used, and called for quality control measures to ensure equipment worked as it should.