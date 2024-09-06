Missing Australian woman may be in South Island

Elizabeth Wielga. Photo: NZ Police

An Australian woman missing for a week may now be in the South Island, police believe.

Elizabeth Wielga is believed to have checked out of her accommodation in Tongariro on August 30 and was due to fly out of Auckland later that day, police said in a statement.

"Her family and police are concerned for her welfare and want to establish that she’s safe."

Ms Wielga does not have a phone or computer, and it was possible she did not realise police are trying to locate her, the statement said.

Police believed Ms Wielga travelled to Wellington and was possibly heading to Picton after leaving Tongariro.

"We encourage anyone who has seen Ms Wielga, or who has information that might help us locate her, to get in touch."

Police can be contacted via 105 and quote the file number 240905/7641.