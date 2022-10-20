Thursday, 20 October 2022

Missing Canterbury teen girl found

    A Canterbury teenager who went missing over the weekend has now been found.

    On Thursday morning, police appealed to the public for help locating West Melton 15-year-old Olivia, who was last seen by her family on Saturday morning wearing grey tracksuit pants and a pink hoodie.

    Police said at the time she may have been in the Akaroa area and was travelling with a 23-year-old man. 

    However, police said the 15-year-old was located today.

    "Police would like to thank the public for their assistance."

     

     