Missing Canterbury teen girl found

Photo: Supplied

A Canterbury teenager who went missing over the weekend has now been found.

On Thursday morning, police appealed to the public for help locating West Melton 15-year-old Olivia, who was last seen by her family on Saturday morning wearing grey tracksuit pants and a pink hoodie.

Police said at the time she may have been in the Akaroa area and was travelling with a 23-year-old man.

However, police said the 15-year-old was located today.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance."