Ani has been found "safe and well", a police spokesperson said. Photo: Police

A Christchurch man missing for more than 10 days has been found "safe and well".

Anahera, also known as Ani, has links to the Sockburn, Addington and Spreydon areas.

He went missing around July 7, but has now been located, a police spokesperson said.

A public appeal last Friday asked anyone who had seen the 41-year-old to report it to police.