Missing Christchurch teen last seen on October 25

The family of a 14-year-old Christchurch boy who has been missing for almost two weeks have made a public appeal for information about him.
A police spokesperson said Jahvaan was last seen at his home in Ilam on October 25.
Police believe he has been in Westport and Greymouth since he left home.
But he may have now left the West Coast area, the spokesperson said.
"Both his family and police want to know that he’s safe.
"Jahvaan may be wearing the same pants and bag as pictured (above) and a cap."
- If you have any information about Jahvaan, report it to the police online or call 105 and use reference number 241029/9798.