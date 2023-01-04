Missing girls: Woman 'won't tell' police where they are

Lily (left) and Pearl were last seen late on Monday night. Photo: NZ Police via Facebook

Police have put out an urgent appeal for help in finding two missing young girls, taken in breach of a parenting order on Christmas Eve.

Lily, aged 10, and eight-year-old Pearl were last seen at 11pm on Monday, January 2, at a South Auckland petrol station.

The Toyota Camry in which they were travelling was seen again on Tuesday morning in New Plymouth, before a woman wanted in relation to their disappearance was found alone in Wellington that night.

She was arrested about 9.45pm and is refusing to tell the police where the girls are.

Police then spent time searching vehicles parked in central Wellington, but believe Pearl and Lily could be anywhere between Auckland and Wellington.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said the woman has been meeting people through Facebook in the time that police have been looking for her and the girls.

"It is possible she has left Pearl and Lily with one of these people.

"We believe these contacts may have been misled or are unaware of the true circumstances in this case, or the serious concerns that are held for the children's welfare."

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of this car, a 1994 silver Toyota Camry sedan, licence plate CLR45. Photo: NZ Police

Police are asking anyone with information to call 111. They also want to hear about any sightings of a 1994 silver Toyota Camry with the licence plate CLR45.

Det Sen Sgt Verry said their focus was on locating Lily and Pearl safe and well.

Meanwhile, the woman is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today charged with breaching a parenting order.