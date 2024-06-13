Missing man in altercation last day seen: police

Police hold "grave concerns" for the welfare of Ronny Okeke, missing for nearly two months. Photo: NZ Police

Police have searched two properties and examined two vehicles in their hunt for an Auckland man missing for nearly two months.

Officers are building a picture of the movements of Ronny Okeke, for whom they hold "grave concerns".

The 60-year-old had been living in the suburb of Sandringham and has been missing for 47 days.

He was last seen on April 27.

"No arrests have been made at this point, but I can confirm we have since spoken with a person of interest in relation to Ronny's disappearance," Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland CIB, said today.

"We now have information that an altercation occurred between this man and Ronny on, or around, 27 April.

"It is believed Ronny may have been injured as a result, but as for the severity of any injuries we still do not know."

Baldwin said two search warrants were conducted in late May and properties in Mt Eden and Ramarama.

Police have also examined two vehicles of interest. Forensic testing was being carried out on several samples and items.

Police say Okeke's whereabouts remained a mystery.

They have not charged the man they interviewed and no other arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance.

"What we do know is that this altercation occurred, and Ronny has not been heard from since," Baldwin said.

"The investigation team are continuing to keep an open mind around Ronny's disappearance, but we undoubtedly have grave concerns for him at this point."

The investigation team have since recovered Okeke's mobile phone.

"This is an important piece in the puzzle and work is ongoing to interrogate the phone, and extract all possible relevant information," Baldwin said.

Police want to hear from anyone who has information about the events of April 27 or who has seen Okeke.

"If you have information or if you have been involved in helping Ronny lay low, or seek medical attention, I urge you to come forward.

"Ronny's family are nearing two months without hearing from him, and being overseas they are understandably distressed and concerned for him."

Police can be contacted on 105 or going online, using 'Update My Report'. The file number is 240501/3879.