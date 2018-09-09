Missing surfer found 7km out to sea

The search and rescue operation began at the mouth of the Tukituki River in Haumoana. Photo: Duncan Brown via NZ Herald

A surfer has been located in the water after a search and rescue operation which began at the mouth of the Tukituki River in Hawke's Bay and ended with a helicopter spotting the missing man.

The search involved police, Coastguard and a helicopter which spotted the surfer and directed a Coastguard vessel to him in Haumoana.

The man was 7.4km out to sea, carried out by a strong offshore wind and outgoing tide.

A police spokesperson said he was found about 1.30pm, clinging to his surfboard and had waved to his rescuers as they approached.

Hawke's Bay Today understands the man was wearing a full length wetsuit and had been in the water for several hours.

The police spokeswoman said the man was not believed to be injured but would be checked by St John ambulance staff as a precaution.

Earlier, searchers had been unsure whether the surfer was in the water, or had changed plans to surf this morning and was at an unknown location on land.

A helicopter was deployed in tricky, blustery wind conditions.

- Hawkes Bay Today