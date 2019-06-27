Missing teen found safe and well

Andrea Sargent. Photo: NZ Police

A missing Napier teenager who was thought to have travelled to Dunedin has been found safe and well.

Police said this week said they wanted to make contact with 16-year-old Andrea Sargent, who had been missing since June 19.

Eastern District Police said in a Facebook post Andrea had "possibly travelled to the Dunedin area".

In an update, they said she had been found safe and well an "is in touch with her family".

Police and Andrea's family thank the public for their help."