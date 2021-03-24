Missing tramper's remains believed found on West Coast

Marni Sheppeard was reported missing in January and was last heard from in November last year. Photo: supplied

Searchers looking for missing Christchurch tramper Marni Sheppeard have found human remains on the West Coast, police have confirmed.

The remains were recovered in the Rolleston River area in Otira by a Disaster Victim Identification Unit member on Saturday and have been taken to Christchurch where they will be officially identified.

Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, of Police Search and Rescue West Coast, said today that, though an official identification process had yet to be completed, the remains are believed to be that of Ms Sheppeard.

Her next-of-kin in Australia have been informed.

The 53-year-old was officially reported missing in January this year. However she was last heard from on November 19 in 2020, when she posted a photo of herself on Twitter saying she was "off to the mountains".

Inquiries were conducted and information sought from the public, Snr Sgt Kirkwood said.

"In March 2021, a member of the public furnished police with an entry from the 'Intentions Book' at the Waimakariri Falls Hut, dated November 11, 2020.

"It had Ms Sheppeard's name on it and suggested she was likely heading to the Waimakariri Col, Rolleston River or Hunts Creek."

A helicopter with observers on board searched the area and then a drone team from Urban Search and Rescue (FENZ) flew the area recording images which were analysed, he said.

"Nothing of note was seen, however several areas of interest were identified which assisted in the planning of the ground operation."

Divers searched the Rolleston River. Photo: NZ police

The search area contained high alpine and bush areas, gorges with waterfalls and boulder fields, which was to be a challenge for search teams, he said.

Three field teams which included LandSAR volunteers and Police, two CanyonSar teams, Alpine Cliff Rescue, two Police dogs and a LandSAR dog with their handlers were deployed into the area by Precision helicopters.

"This is obviously not the outcome we were hoping for but, pending confirmation, will bring some closure to Ms Sheppeard's family and friends," Snr Sgt Kirkwood said.

"We would like to thank the dedicated search teams and the members of the public who came forward with information."