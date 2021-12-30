Thursday, 30 December 2021

Missing woman found in car crashed down bank

    A missing woman was found when police spotted a car that has crashed down the side of a bank on a South Island highway.

    Jylesza Needham left Nelson yesterday morning for Christchurch and was reported missing this morning.

    She was found around 3.45pm today when a police officer came across a car that had crashed off the Kohatu-Kawatiri Highway (State Highway 6).

    A police spokesperson said Needham was reported to have suffered only minor to moderate injuries in the crash.

