Missing woman found in car crashed down bank

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A missing woman was found when police spotted a car that has crashed down the side of a bank on a South Island highway.
Jylesza Needham left Nelson yesterday morning for Christchurch and was reported missing this morning.
She was found around 3.45pm today when a police officer came across a car that had crashed off the Kohatu-Kawatiri Highway (State Highway 6).
A police spokesperson said Needham was reported to have suffered only minor to moderate injuries in the crash.