More than 100,000 Cantabrians not boosted

More than 100,000 eligible Cantabrians are yet to be fully protected against Omicron.

The Canterbury District Health Board revealed on Monday that 105,000 people in the region still need their booster dose.

The total booster rate is currently 75.8 percent.

CEO Peter Bramley said although there were people of all ages in the group, the majority were in the 20-34 age band.

"So please check with friends and whānau and encourage everyone to get boosted."

Omicron continues to surge in Canterbury where there were 2119 new cases reported yesterday.

Despite the virus peaking in other parts of the country such as Auckland, cases still remain high.

The CDHB reported 476 patients with Covid-19 had been admitted to its hospitals since March 4.

Eight hundred and seventy CDHB staff have had the virus and there were 18,968 active cases as of Monday.

Canterbury has had very high vaccination rates throughout the pandemic, with 99.7 percent having a first dose and 98.7 percent a second dose.

Meanwhile, cases remain high but are slowly trailing off in other parts of the South Island.

There were 506 new cases in Nelson Marlborough yesterday, 235 in South Canterbury, 968 in Southern and 32 on the West Coast.

