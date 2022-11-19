More than 4000 cases of coronavirus reported on Saturday

Covid-19 cases are on the up, with more than 4000 cases reported so far this weekend.

The Health Ministry revealed 4322 cases of the virus were reported today.

That's more than 1500 more than the 2776 cases reported last Saturday, 12 November.

Earlier this week, health officials held a media conference and said cases could skyrocket over the summer period.

Deputy Director-General of the Public Health Agency Dr Andrew Old said current modelling indicated cases could rise to a peak similar to that seen in July - between 10,000 and 11,000 cases per day.

He encouraged people to ensure they were up to date with their vaccinations, stay home if they were symptomatic, test if unwell and to open doors and windows as much as possible if they were entertaining over the summer months.

Old said there was also "good evidence that mask use reduces transmission".

The ministry would be publishing a "summer checklist" to help people prepare, he said.

New Zealand remained in a "strong position" to manage the ongoing Covid-19 cases but Old cautioned: "We're not out of the Covid woods yet".