Friday, 17 September 2021

More deliberate breaches at Auckland border

    1. News
    2. National

    A checkpoint north of Auckland earlier this year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    A checkpoint north of Auckland earlier this year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    Police have revealed more details of deliberate breaches of the rules at the Auckland border, including a woman who was caught when shopping was spotted in her vehicle.

    Overall compliance levels were still "extremely high", according to police, but there were some isolated incidents.

    A woman travelling back into Auckland from Northland yesterday, who had been let through after telling authorities she needed to feed stock, admitted she had broken the rules when police spotted shopping in her car.

    In another incident yesterday, a vehicle failed to pull over at the northern State Highway 1 checkpoint and fled north. The driver was later found by police and charges are likely.

    In a third example, a driver who had spent the past three weeks in Auckland at a friend's house wanted to travel back to their Northland home, but ignored an order to turn around and continued to drive north.

    After being followed by officers, the driver eventually turned back around and went back through the checkpoint.

    Police said the actions of these individuals were "incredibly disappointing, while also posing a risk to the wider community".

    Earlier today, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said most of the current Covid-19 cases are being able to be linked to the existing cases and that reinforced the feeling of optimism that they were getting on top of the outbreak.

    "The vast majority of this outbreak has been contained. We're just seeing a small number of cases coming through."

    There were 11 new community cases reported today.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter