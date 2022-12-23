More house fires in Canterbury

Photo: File image

A person has been injured in one of two house fires in Canterbury early today, the blazes following another two in Christchurch yesterday.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded to a house fire in Avondale, Christchurch, shortly before 6am today. Then just over an hour later, fire crews responded to a house fire in Timaru on Craigie Ave.

Three appliances - two from the Anzac station and one from Christchurch Central - initially responded to the first blaze on Pembroke St. Two more units were then called in for backup.

The blaze was in a residential dwelling, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Simon Lyford said.

Lyford said all people involved in the fire have been accounted for.

However, he said one member of the public was injured during the Avondale blaze.

St John ambulance staff confirmed the person sustained moderate injuries.

One fire appliance remained at the property at 9am.

The fire took roughly an hour to extinguish. Fire investigators are looking into the incident.

Just over an hour later, fire crews responded to a second house fire in Timaru after Fire and Emergency NZ received a report about an incident on Craigie Ave.

Two appliances were called to the scene and found a "well-involved" house fire. It is understood to have started in the property’s kitchen.

One appliance remained at the fire. The fire took half an hour to put out and nobody was injured.

It comes after a busy shift for firefighters in Christchurch yesterday.

Crews responded to two house fires at the same time in Hillmorton and Burnham.

An 18-year-old girl was arrested for wilfully setting fire to property in relation to the Hillmorton blaze.

Lyford said there was not any indication of an upward trend in house fires heading into Christmas and New Year's Day but he reminded people to be aware of fire risks.

“Check your smoke alarms and make sure you’re aware when cooking - that you don’t get tied up in the festive celebrations, but keep an eye on the food,” he said.

“It’s a massive disruption to the families and headed into this time of year, if there’s serious damage, it’s not the easiest to find emergency accommodation either.”

-By Nathan Morton