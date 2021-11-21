More locations of interest expected after positive case in Hawke's Bay

Health officials are expected to release new locations of interest linked to people with Covid-19 after a new community case was identified in Hawke's Bay.

Authorities confirmed yesterday that a person who had travelled to Auckland had tested positive for the virus on arrival in Hawke's Bay.

The person involved had permission to make the trip, the local district health board said, and is now in isolation. People who had come into contact with them are also now being tested for Covid.

No new locations of interest have been identified in Hawke's Bay or anywhere else in the country as of 9am.

The Ministry of Health released 35 new locations of interest throughout the day yesterday.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said she understood the case was in Napier.

Local public health staff were in contact with the case, and detailed investigation had begun, including testing of contacts and identification of locations of interest.

In Napier, the Carlyle St Salvation Army Store was reported to have closed early on Saturday and today had a notice on the front doors advising it was "closed until further notice" although there had been no announcements from health authorities by mid-morning as to whether it was location of interest.

Both the Ministry and the DHB would be making statements including whether further cases had been identified and whether there were locations of interest.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, today at the Splash Planet aquatic park off Grove and Sylvan roads in suburban Hastings East suburb Parkvale, in the now-weekly role of vaccination centre volunteering, said Mayors were notified of the case shortly ahead of Saturday night's public announcement, and the response plan was kicking-in, including expected more testing facilities in addition to the vaccination programme.

She reiterated pleas for families to ensure vaccination as the community prepares for the arrival of the virus back in the region, regarded as inevitable with "with us now."

"I think people are worried," she said. "Our response is, don't be scared, be prepared."

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said about 11am that rather than being a surprise she thinks everyone is accepting such an announcement sooner or later – "not a question of if, but when."

Napier had the experience of heightened concern when Covid was identified in wastewater testing earlier this month, although an exact source wasn't identified, and health authorities were in the position to provide more capability for testing.

She said her Council had not yet been notified of any locations of interest.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre on Saturday urged anyone in Hawke's Bay with Covid-19-related symptoms – "no matter how mild" – to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

"It's important any feeling unwell with symptoms goes and gets tested at one of the many locations available across our region," she said.

"Also if you haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19 yet, there are lots of opportunities to get a vaccination this weekend."