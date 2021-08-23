More locations of interest; more AUT students test positive

The Ministry of Health has released 48 new locations of interest including a number of supermarkets, two schools and a few new Auckland bus routes.

This brings the number of locations of interest to 403.

Two of the new locations of interest include Green Bay High School and Avondale High School, both in West Auckland.

Green Bay High School is reported on the new list six times, first dating back to August 9 and the most recent visit was on 17 August.

In some instances, the ministry is reporting the same location multiple times, but different times.

Other locations include Countdowns in Mangere Mall, Mangere East and Greenlane.

Commercial Bay Mall in Auckland's CBD and Auckland Art Gallery are also listed.

The Auckland Art Gallery was visited on August 13 between 2.45pm to 5.45pm.

Seven Covid cases at AUT

More AUT students have tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The university this evening said a total of seven students had tested positive for Covid-19 but it was not clear if three of them were on campus during their infectious period.

AUT has added nine more locations of interest today as Auckland continues battling the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

The university now has 25 locations of interest, including the nine added today.

A politics lecture, criminology or criminal justice lecture, and library on the university's city campus have been added as locations of interest.

An AUT spokeswoman this evening said if staff or students were identified as a close contact, Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) would provide advice on what to do next.