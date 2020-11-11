More Napier homes declared uninhabitable

Barker Rd resident Tracey Tasovac returned home to find the contents of her garage badly damaged by flood waters. Photo: RNZ

More homes in Napier have been declared uninhabitable, following Monday's devastating storm.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence says as of 4pm today, 225 homes had been assessed and 30 were not fit to live in.

Eleven homes on Napier Hill are severely damaged, as are two in the suburb of Mārewa.

Affected residents are evacuating to welfare centres set up in Napier and Hastings, or staying with friends and family.

Civil Defence controller Ian McDonald said it was too early to say how much it would cost to fix the damage.

However, safety inspections of dozens more properties are likely to be completed tomorrow, and the longer term challenge will be finding permanent accommodation for people currently in emergency accommodation.

Welfare checks would also continue.

"Multi-agency teams also continue to check people's welfare and well-being in the most severely impacted suburbs of Maraenui, Mārewa and Pirimai and to coordinate support to affected residents, Fire and Emergency area manager Ken Cooper said.

"We are working with Kainga Ora to check their tenants living in impacted areas."

Mihi and David Alyliffe have a view over the flooded Whitmore Park from their balcony. Photo: RNZ

Mihi and David Alyliffe are enjoying a new lake view from their upstairs balcony over what used to be Whitmore Park.

But the downstairs of their Nuffield Ave home is a different matter.

"We were walking in ankle deep water throughout the whole of the bottom of the house," Mihi Ayliffe said.

Books, electronics and musical instruments are all water-damaged, she said.

In nearby Barker Rd, Tracey Tasovac returned to her home for the first time this morning to find floors flooded and the contents of the garage badly damaged.

"This was all stacked neatly ... it was all household stuff in here. My mobility scooter, all our camping gear ... personal family photos."

Her treasured items now lay in disarray across the garage floor, water-logged and most likely not able to be salvaged.

"Oh my god ... I'm in shock. This is much worse that I thought," she said as she surveyed the scene.

While the beneficiary had contents insurance, it would be a struggle to pay the excess, though she counted herself luckier than some in the area.

Barker Rd is one of the lowest lying streets in Napier, and the water there was still ankle-deep this morning.

Another resident, Shannon McKay, described the moment her neighbours had to be evacuated from the flood waters late on Monday night.

"They were flooded, they were on their barbecue table waiting."

The clean-up also continued in Napier's CBD.

Music Machine owner Richard Jackman was counting his losses after dozens of instruments and gear were damaged by water pouring in through his roof on Monday night.

He estimated the retail value of the damage was around $70,000.

"That's probably about a third of our stock."

It could not have come at a worst time, with Christmas around the corner and new stock hard to find as supplies have been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The hardest part is the stuff we won't be able to replace."

The Government this morning announced it was putting $100,000 into the Napier Mayoral Relief Fund to help people get back on their feet.