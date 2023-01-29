More North Island areas lashed by heavy rain

Key points

Auckland and now Waitomo are under a state of emergency

Heavy rain has hit Coromandel and Bay of Plenty overnight

A train has derailed in Te Puke due to rain on the tracks

There are a number of road closures mainly in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty

At least three people have died and one person is still missing after slips and heavy flooding in Auckland

A house has collapsed in Tauranga but no injuries have been reported.

An Interislander ferry lost power in Cook Strait but managed to restart its engines and arrived in Wellington about 9pm on Saturday

MetService is forecasting the return of heavy rain today, and perhaps into Monday

Officials say people in immediate danger should call 111, keep an eye on social media, and evacuate to a nearby shelter if they need

New Zealand’s three biggest weather agencies are predicting another heavy deluge for Auckland and North Island centres over coming days, offering little respite to residents still recovering from record rainfall and heavy flooding that left three people dead.

The new forecasts come after heavy overnight rain in Bay of Plenty and Coromandel led to at least one Tauranga home destroyed by a landslide, residents being evacuated and more road closures. The Waitomo district has joined Auckland in announcing a state of emergency. It took effect at 7.05pm and expires in seven days.

Waitomo District Mayor John Roberston said the district had experienced widespread flooding and heavy rain, with reports of flooding, slips and inundation. Residents currently impacted by flooding are also being evacuated.

“The situation in Waitomo is serious, and with nightfall upon us and more rain expected, it’s important we are prepared and have the right controls in place to provide help and support, including further evacuations.”

Meanwhile, a train has derailed in Te Puke due to rain on the tracks.

More rain is due to hit Auckland and Bay of Plenty today with the regions under heavy rain warnings - the precursor to even bleaker weather over the coming days.

NIWA said another “atmospheric river” was poised to bring more widespread rain, likely heavy, along with strong winds to the upper North Island. “Current timing suggests late Monday into early Wednesday. Details likely to evolve between now and then,” it tweeted.

WeatherWatch predicted isolated thunderstorms and wet weather today and says the wet weather system is sliding back and forth. “This means Auckland and other northern areas have more heavy rain - and more gales - mainly this Tuesday, with long dry spells today before the heavier showers are possible again. Over Sunday and Monday wet weather will spread back to a number of places, with isolated thunderstorms.

“Between slow-moving thunderstorms and the general rain forecast, Auckland City may still receive a further 80 to 120mm in the coming days, this is a month’s worth of rain, or more, still to move in this week,” says head forecaster Philip Duncan. “The wettest and windiest day looks to be later on Tuesday which may be stormy for some in Auckland and Northland.”

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the record-breaking rain band that moved away from the city for a time on Saturday would return on Sunday, likely bringing more heavy showers later in the day. More rain is predicted through to the end of the week.

While they won’t reach the levels of the downpours experienced during an unprecedented four hours on Friday evening, the amount of water lingering on the ground in Auckland could mean yet more flooding.

The city's weather stations recorded staggering levels of rainfall during the worst of the storm. The torrential rains reached their peak in a hellish period from 5pm to 9pm Friday, when 180mm fell. Hines said that was equivalent to three Januaries of rain in four hours.

Roads affected

There are a number of road closures mainly in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

A number of state highways also remain shut due to widespread flooding and slips in the upper North Island.

SH1 from Orewa to Warkworth will be closed northbound until midday on Sunday. Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency said people should expect delays at a number of spots.

One person died following a landslide at a home in Shore Rd, Remuera on Friday and another was lucky to escape alive. Photo: NZ Herald

More rain for Auckland, 5000 homes need assessment

Three people have died and one is missing after raging floodwaters and slips caused by an unprecedented deluge of rain across Auckland - easily the city’s wettest day on record. A state of emergency remains in place across the region.

There is widespread damage to homes, with many residents evacuated. Several homes in Hillsborough, Massey, Stanley Pt and Northcote Pt have been left teetering on the top of cliff-faces, following dramatic landslides.

Emergency officials announced on Sunday morning that nine Auckland properties have been red-stickered, including several in Remuera. This number is only the tip of the iceberg, with more than 5000 properties across 25 suburbs needing some level of assessment.

More properties would be red-stickered today, said Ian Mcormick, the Auckland Council officer overseeing the building control team assessing damage to properties.

There has been criticism of the delay in Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown announcing a state of emergency on Friday night, along with sluggish communications from officials and an absence of emergency warning text messages. Brown said Friday was a tough night for the whole city, and its leadership..

Thousands of insurance claims have already been lodged amid widespread damage across the supercity.

The floods also conspired to ruin the Auckland Anniversary weekend plans of many, closing the airport and cancelling events including two Sir Elton John concerts on Friday and Saturday, and the Laneway Festival at Western Springs on Monday.

The Gardens Music Festival, already moved from Victoria Park to the Auckland Domain, is still planned to go ahead today, but indoors at Spark Arena.

A house has collapsed on Egret Ave, Tauranga. Photo: NZ Herald

Tauranga home collapses

Emergency services have been at the scene of the destroyed home on Egret Ave in the Tauranga suburb of Maungatapu overnight.

“The entire end of that street was covered by a landslide,” a witness told The New Zealand Herald early on Sunday morning. “The house was pretty much in the middle of the road. There was probably about 10-plus police cars, four fire trucks, three ambulances and multiple people on the street.”

They said the road was closed and homes were being evacuated.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Paul Redden said when they received the call there were still people inside one of the properties and two other homes were also affected.

“That’s the information that I have and we still have a crew in attendance that will be liaising with council to assess the property. I am aware at the time of the call there were still people in one of the houses.

"There were still occupants inside but upon our arrival... they were instructed to get out of the house immediately, which they did.

PM visits flood-hit city

On Saturday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins flew to Auckland’s Whenuapai air base aboard an Air Force Hercules. He met affected families and emergency services in West Auckland together with Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty and Mayor Brown.

About 70 displaced people had visited Civil Defence Centres since they opened on Friday.

Hipkins said Civil Defence payments had been activated and accommodation was available for displaced people. “The levels of devastation in some areas is considerable."

He assured Aucklanders central Government would be providing more support in the coming days and told residents to expect more bad weather.

He thanked emergency service workers and all those involved in the response to the flooding. “I want to acknowledge the way Aucklanders have come together to support each other.”

Flight investigation

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into an incident on Friday in which an Air New Zealand Boeing 777 “lost control on the ground” during Auckland’s wild weather. The commission said Flight NZ 124 from Melbourne landed at Auckland International Airport during wind gusts and very heavy rain.

Chief Investigator of Accidents Naveen Kozhuppakalam said shortly after touchdown, the pilot briefly lost directional control and the aircraft veered from the runway centreline.

While the pilot regained control, “there was damage reported to six runway edge lights and to the aircraft’s undercarriage assembly, including deflation of one tyre. We’ve received no reports of injuries to passengers or crew.”

Kozhuppakalam has appointed two investigators. “The Investigation team have expert knowledge of aircraft operations, engineering and maintenance. Their initial work will be to interview the aircraft crew, air traffic controlers, relevant airport staff and other witnesses. They will also inspect the aircraft and runway systems, examining the site of the incident, obtaining any electronic recorded data and records.”

Details of the incident come as international flights at Auckland Airport resume on Sunday morning following two days of disruption caused by the bad weather.

- NZ Herald and RNZ