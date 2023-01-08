More rain and wind for parts of NZ

Bad weather will continue for parts of the country and there have been disruptions to some ship sailings out of Wellington.

MetService's latest severe weather watch, issued on Saturday night, warned of heavy rain for eastern parts of the North Island, and strong winds for northern Marlborough and eastern Nelson.

Rain, with some heavy falls in a humid east to southeast flow, was expected to affect the eastern hills of Wellington, Wairarapa, the Tararua District, and the ranges of Hawke's Bay through to Sunday night.

Strong southeast winds should continue to affect northern Marlborough and Nelson east of the city, and there was a risk that the winds could reach severe gale in exposed places.

A heavy rain watch has been lifted for the Central North Island from Taranaki to Taihape.

Ship delays out of Wellington

The bad weather meant a cruise ship due to sail out of Wellington harbour yesterday had to moor at the port overnight.

The US Noordam arrived in Wellington on Saturday morning and was expected to set sail later in the day.

But on Saturday night there was heavy rain and gale force winds in the region.

The ship was expected to set sail on Sunday morning.

The Bluebridge interisland ferry service website says it was cancelling some sailings later today between Wellington and Picton.

However, the Interislander is not anticipating cancellations.

