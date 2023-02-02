More rain for parts of North; relief in sight over weekend

Parts of the upper North Island have another severe thunderstorm watch in place until 10pm on Thursday, and a major highway into Coromandel remains in a precarious state ahead of the long weekend.

MetService said a line of heavy showers offshore to the north was tracking southwards and approaching Auckland, Coromandel, and parts of Waikato. There is a risk of downpours.

Authorities say any flooding and slips are expected to be very localised and the weekend should bring better weather, with rain expected again on Monday.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says people need to be prepared and check MetService’s rain radar.

“Today and tomorrow brings us perfect thunderstorm weather.

“Remember, not everyone will see the thunderstorms or the associated downpours and any impacts are likely to be localised. However, it is still important to be prepared – this high intensity rainfall is not helpful to our clean up, brings further risk of localised flooding, and exacerbates our risk of slips.

“There is some good news, however, as we expect the weather to improve on Saturday and Sunday.”

Meanwhile, State Highway 25A into the Coromandel is still deteriorating after a massive slip took out a chunk of the road due to the heavy rain over the past few days.

The road was closed earlier this month when cracks started to form.

Work on the highway has been delayed, with no firm date for when it will reopen.

Waka Kotahi said the rest of State Highway 25 was at a high risk for slips and anybody planning to travel through the area should exercise extreme caution.

At the 3pm Auckland Emergency Management update, MetService said 99 out of 100 Aucklanders will not see thunderstorms today but due to ground conditions any downpour could create issues.

Civil Defence Controller Rachel Kelleher said people needed to be “really vigilant” about weather conditions.

Civil Defence warned there is a high risk of more landslips across the region.

There are 95 teams out assessing homes today and to date there have been 195 red stickers issued, 971 yellow stickers issued and 1807 white stickers issued.

At the update, Auckland Council building services manager Ian McCormick said his team had been “really impressed” by the resilience of Auckland and encouraged people to reach out if they needed support.

He also advised they were notifying under the building act so they can continue to use powers under the act for a 12-month period.

Auckland Transport’s Stacey van der Putten said so far approximately 1500 flood-damaged cars have been towed across the city.

Niwa has described the torrential downpour in Auckland as a 1-in-200-year event.

January was New Zealand’s biggest city’s wettest month, with more than half a metre of rainfall in central Auckland alone.

Public transport across Auckland continues to be compromised as work begins across the region to clean up damage from Friday’s and yesterday’s weather.

Rail services are running on reduced timetables with bus rail replacement services operating between Britomart and Newmarket and the Onehunga Line and Southern Line between Ōtāhuhu and Newmarket. Bus services are operating on all routes with extended journey times due to detours as a result of road closures.

Auckland Emergency Management said it will be a few days until water issues across the region are fixed.

“Please remember to treat all floodwater as contaminated, wear protective clothing and wash hands thoroughly after clean-up and before handling food.”

All beaches in the Auckland region are seen as unsafe for swimming due to contaminated floodwaters, Auckland Emergency Management said.

