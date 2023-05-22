More rain, storms for sodden north

Aucklanders are being warned to take extreme care as thunderstorms and downpours continue today, with an ongoing threat of flooding.

MetService is warning thunderstorms are “knocking on the door” for Auckland and Northland.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for Coromandel from 4pm this afternoon, as well as for Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne.

This comes after torrential downpours battered the region overnight and 31,000 lightning strikes were recorded over the country between midnight and 8am.

“There’s been some thunderstorm activity around the region and it’s expected to continue for the morning. Localised downpours could occur anywhere in the region, and surface flooding is very possible,” Auckland Emergency Management said in a post on Facebook.

“Take extreme care if you are driving in heavy rain, and delay trips if possible. Do not drive through floodwaters.”

MetService said gusty thunderstorms and hail for the upper North Island are possible as another low-pressure system crosses the island today and tomorrow.

Bay of Plenty is now in the firing line of the worst weather.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the area about and east of Whakatāne. The warning is in force until 9am tomorrow.

The forecaster said heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, with the chance that rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria.

A heavy rain watch also kicks in for the Gisborne and Wairoa area at midnight tonight.

It comes as the regions attempt to dry out from an extended period of rain which has caused surface flooding, downed trees and slips.