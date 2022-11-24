More storms possible; better weather on the way

After a week of tumultuous weather, the clouds are forecast to part as New Zealand heads into December with warmer temperatures and less rain.

But for at least the next few days, the weather will be damp and possibly thundery.

MetService says unstable westerlies are affecting the country, and bringing the chance of thunderstorms to many areas, including Dunedin and the Otago coast today.

The forecaster said afternoon and evening wind convergences could bring storms from Dunedin to the Canterbury coast and plains, with localised heavy rain and hail.

There was also a "moderate risk" of thunderstorms over the south of Fiordland, Southland and Clutha during the afternoon and early evening.

On its social media sites Niwa said: “Who’s ready for this unsettled weather to end? Well, Mother Nature isn’t.”

“While there will be pockets that have dry weather, large parts of the country will likely have rain in the forecast for the next several days.”

Heavy downpours overnight resulted in various call-outs to weather-related incidents in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions, but today just two weather watches remain for heavy rain – one for the Tararua Ranges and the other in Westland.

Both of these are set to expire before the weekend – but rain will continue across most of the country including the Chatham Islands.

Although much of the country will see patches of rain over the coming days, as New Zealand steps into December the outlook is more settled.

Niwa said on social media the forecast maps show “a glimmer of hope” for more settled weather toward the beginning of December.

“The active phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation in the West Pacific has spelled an unsettled & wet November in New Zealand.”

- additional reporting ODT Online