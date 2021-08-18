Wednesday, 18 August 2021

'Moronic' shoppers seen sprinting for supplies

    Queues at Rolleston Countdown last night. Photo / Supplied The Hits
    Kiwis have ignored calls to shop normally as the latest Covid-19 lockdown was announced, with many racing to supermarkets and stocking up on supplies - even "sprinting" to items to ensure they don't miss out.

    After news broke yesterday that there was a community case of Covid-19 people moved quickly to supermarkets to fill their trolleys.

    Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin said there was a 50 percent increase in custom yesterday.

    Shoppers told The New Zealand Herald of the crazed behaviour at some supermarkets.

    "I was at New World doing my weekly shop when it was announced. Five minutes later people were sprinting - genuinely sprinting - to the toilet paper section," said a resident of Rolleston just south of Christchurch.

    "Moronic. Loo paper is made locally, so it won't run out. It didn't last time and that was way worse," he said.

    "I just casually did my shop while the place packed out. Was truly amazing."

    People also rushed for supplies with basics like bread and milk selling out fast and people taking to social media to share photos of empty shelves, massive queues and manic carparks.

    The rush came despite supermarket chains urging normalcy and promising there was plenty to go around.

    "Following the announcement from government this evening that New Zealand is to return to Alert Level 4 from midnight 17 August, our supermarkets and integrated supply chain are prepared, and our stores have a good supply of groceries on the shelves," said a Foodstuffs spokesperson.

    "We are again asking customers to shop normal and let's help each other get through this in a way that's respectful to all New Zealanders."

    NZ Herald
