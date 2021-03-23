Mosque attack survivor's barber shop targeted by vandals

Wasseim Alsati outside his mobile barbershop on Victoria St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The barber shop owned by a survivor of the Christchurch terror attacks has been targeted by vandals.

Wasseim Alsati and his daughter, aged just 4, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the attacks.

He reopened his mobile barbershop, Wass' Barbers in the central city last September, for the first time since the shootings.

But he arrived to work on Tuesday morning to find his van covered in graffiti, which he fears is racially motivated.

He told Chris Lynch on Newstalk ZB it is time for kindness.

"If you hate us so much just come along and have a chat with us. We don't want to hurt anyone. We just came over here to live and we just want to fit in well in this society."

Alsati said he received a phone call from a client this morning who told him about the vandalism.

He said the truck was sprayed with a "very difficult, bad word" and some patterns and numbers which he believes are linked to white supremacy.

"It's quite scary and it's disappointing. I don't know what to say."