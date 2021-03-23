Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Mosque attack survivor's barber shop targeted by vandals

    1. News
    2. National

    Wasseim Alsati outside his mobile barbershop on Victoria St. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Wasseim Alsati outside his mobile barbershop on Victoria St. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The barber shop owned by a survivor of the Christchurch terror attacks has been targeted by vandals.

    Wasseim Alsati and his daughter, aged just 4, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the attacks.

    He reopened his mobile barbershop, Wass' Barbers in the central city last September, for the first time since the shootings.

    But he arrived to work on Tuesday morning to find his van covered in graffiti, which he fears is racially motivated.

    He told Chris Lynch on Newstalk ZB it is time for kindness.

    "If you hate us so much just come along and have a chat with us. We don't want to hurt anyone. We just came over here to live and we just want to fit in well in this society."

    Alsati said he received a phone call from a client this morning who told him about the vandalism.

    He said the truck was sprayed with a "very difficult, bad word" and some patterns and numbers which he believes are linked to white supremacy.

    "It's quite scary and it's disappointing. I don't know what to say."

    Wasseim Alsati with a regular customer. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Wasseim Alsati with a regular customer. Photo: Geoff Sloan

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter