Mosque shooting survivor reopens mobile barber shop

Wasseim Alsati outside his mobile barbershop on Victoria St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

After speaking his mind to the March 15 terrorist, survivor Wasseim Alsati is turning to a new chapter in his life.

He has reopened his mobile barbershop, Wass’ Barbers, on Victoria St for the first time since the shootings.

Alsati and his four-year-old daughter both suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the attacks.

He said he had returned to work, in spite of the lasting physical and mental pain from the shootings, as he was falling into a desperate financial position.

“One of the reasons I reopened my business is because of my finances. I am very desperate,” he said.

“There is still so much pain, even when I’m working, but my biggest rehabilitation is to see my friends and my clients as I try to forget what happened.

“I would really love the support from the New Zealand people and Christchurch community to help me get over what has happened, not only in a financial way, but also in a mental way to keep myself busy and begin to live a normal life again.”

Wasseim Sati with regular customer Chris Goddard. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The barber of 20 years was one of many impacted by the March 15 attacks who were given the opportunity to face the gunman during his sentencing.

Alsati opened his address to the gunman by saying "good afternoon to everyone except you", which resulted in a ripple of laughter throughout the courtroom and a smile forming across the face of the gunman.

“Thankfully, [I have] survived because he don’t know how to use a gun,” he added.

Alsati said he could see the fear in the gunman’s eyes when he faced him.

"I saw how weak he is, he tried to look strong but he was completely shaking at times while trying to laugh and show no mercy and regret.

"But he was very worried and you could tell by the tone of his voice and the fact that he decided not to make a speech."

Wass' Barbers. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The gunman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He had admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism.

Justice Cameron Mander imposed the sentence last week – the harshest available to the court.

Documents released from Cabinet last month showed locking up the gunman would cost taxpayers $3.6 million over two years, averaging $4932 a day.

Calls have been for the Australian citizen to be sent back across the Tasman or for Australia to foot the bill for his incarceration.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would first talk to the victims and their families before deciding whether the gunman should be sent back to his home country or continue to be held in New Zealand.