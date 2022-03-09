Wednesday, 9 March 2022

2.27 pm

Mosque walker for peace in hospital

    1. News
    2. National

    A survivor of the Christchurch mosque massacre who is walking 350km from Dunedin to Christchurch is in Timaru Hospital with a blood infection.

    Temel Atacocugu was praying at Al Noor Mosque on March 15 in 2019 when the terror attacks unfolded. He was shot nine times.

    Temel Atacocugu surrounded by friends at the start of his walk from Dunedin's Octagon on March 1....
    Temel Atacocugu surrounded by friends at the start of his walk from Dunedin's Octagon on March 1. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH/ODT
    Earlier that day, the terrorist who carried out the attacks left his rented flat in Dunedin and drove to Christchurch to attack worshippers at Jumu'ah (Friday) prayers.

    The then-28-year-old Australian murdered 51 worshippers and shot and injured 40 others.

    Atacocugu wanted to retrace the path of the killer to reclaim it in peace and began his trip from The Octagon in Dunedin on March 1.

    But yesterday he was admitted to Timaru Hospital and would remain there tonight, his partner Mel Logan said.

    Atacocugu still hoped to complete the journey to Christchurch by March 15, she said.

    Commemorations at the Al Noor and Linwood  Islamic Centre, where the attacks occurred, will be held on that day.

    The source of the blood infection was not clear, however, he had been suffering from deep blisters as a result of the 200km  he had so far walked.

    Logan said Atacocugu was feeling much better today.

    As part of the walk he is also raising money for the Key to Life Charitable Trust, the Child Cancer Foundation and Save the Children.

    - additional reporting ODT

     

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter