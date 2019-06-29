Mother and three kids rescued from freezing Canterbury river

One adult and three children have been pulled from the Waimakariri River tonight after a dramatic rescue involving a helicopter and the Coastguard.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the incident in the Eyrewell Forest, northwest of Christchurch, about 6.40pm.

Earlier reports suggested five people were stranded on the vehicle though this has now been changed to four.

No injuries were sustained though the main concern was believed to be hypothermia, particularly among the three children involved, the spokesman said.

St John, Coastguard and a rescue helicopter all attended the scene.

A police spokesman said another vehicle had attempted to winch the stricken car to safety but failed to gain enough traction in the difficult terrain.

It was unclear how the car ended up in the river in the first place.

Temperatures in Christchurch are currently hovering around 1degC.