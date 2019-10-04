A mother who helped her fraudster son con people and a finance company out of thousands of dollars pleaded guilty in the district court. Photo: NZME

A mother who helped her fraudster son con people and a finance company out of hundreds of thousands of dollars has pleaded guilty.

Karinya Isherwood will be sentenced on December 6 at the district court in Christchurch on multiple receiving charges for her role in a $250,000 scam.

Her son, Brendon Karl Dean Harris, also pleaded guilty to 12 fraud charges.

He obtained the money by collecting the identification details of people online, typically using fake social media accounts and advertising items for sale.

He then used those details to apply for loans from Gem Finance.

The money obtained was transferred into his friends and family members’ bank accounts, including his mother’s.