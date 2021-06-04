Friday, 4 June 2021

Motorcyclist dead after crash at intersection

    1. News
    2. National

    A motorcyclist has died after a crash this morning at a busy Christchurch intersection.

    Emergency services were called to the serious crash involving a motorcycle and car near the Riccarton Rd and Hansons Ln intersection in Upper Riccarton about 6.47am on Friday.

    A police spokesperson confirmed this morning that the crash was fatal.

    "Sadly the motorcyclist involved in the crash has died."

    The intersection of Riccarton Rd and Hansons Lane remains closed and traffic management is in place. 

    "Traffic management is in place and motorists are asked to avoid the Riccarton Rd and Hansons Lane intersection in Upper Riccarton the area as the road is expected to be closed for some time."

    An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way and the Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

    "Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the scene examination continues."

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said an ambulance was at the scene but directed questions to police.

    Police at the scene of the crash after the motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance. The...
    Police at the scene of the crash after the motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance. The motorcycle is covered by the tarpaulin. Photo: Geoff Sloan

     

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter