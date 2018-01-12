Motorcyclist dies after hitting wall at Hampton Downs

A 28-year-old Auckland motorcyclist has died in hospital after she struck a wall while riding at a Waikato raceway. Photo: Facebook

A 28-year-old Auckland motorcyclist has died in hospital after she struck a wall while riding at a Waikato raceway.

On Wednesday Sasha, the daughter of Glennis and Rob Thompson, had suffered critical injuries in the crash at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park and was later put on life support.

Police confirmed that she died on Friday morning and that her death was now with the coronial services.

The Aucklander was riding during the club's motorcycle race day around 6pm on Wednesday when she struck a wall at high speed.

A friend has posted on social media that she was "absolutely devastated".

"One of the most gorgeous girls I know - Sasha Thompson has passed away," the friend said on Facebook.

"I cannot believe this has happened and it's going to be a very hard few weeks for everyone who knows and cares about her."

She said in the post that Sasha had recently deleted all of her social media.

"I miss you so much already and I'm so glad we caught up over Christmas, I love you," the friend wrote.

Meanwhile, staff and trustees at Kelston Boys High School where Sasha's mother works, said they too were "heartbroken".

"Our Kelstonian family are devastated and heartbroken to learn of the death of another member of our community," its Facebook post said.

"The Board of Trustees, Principal and staff send love, support and condolences to Glennis and Rob Thompson on the loss of their beautiful daughter Sasha who died in a tragic accident ... while doing what she loved so much; racing her bike at Hampton.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your whanau Glennis in this heart-breaking time."