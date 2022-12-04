Motorcyclist dies after speeding, fleeing from police

Photo: ODT Files

A motorcyclist who was speeding and fled from police died after running a red light and crashing into a ute in the Auckland suburb of Takanini, police say.

Police said they signalled for the speeding motorcyclist to stop on Takanini School Road in South Auckland at about 11.50pm last night.

The rider did not stop and turned onto Spartan Road, police said.

Police said an initial pursuit was abandoned and the rider turned onto Great South Road before going through a red light and colliding with a ute at the intersection with the northbound motorway ramps at Takanini.

The rider died at the scene and three people in the ute were taken to Middlemore Hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj said events such as this were always devastating and not stopping for police put lives at risk.

The serious crash unit attended the scene, and the matter will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.