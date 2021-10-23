Saturday, 23 October 2021

Motorcyclist dies in Canterbury crash

    A motorbike rider has died in crash in Canterbury, police have confirmed.

    The crash involving the  bike and a car happened on State Highway 1 in Burnham, about 30km southwest of Christchurch.

    It was reported to police just before 10pm.

    Emergency teams said the motorbike rider died at the scene.

    An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, police said today.

    The Labour Weekend holiday period began at 4pm on Friday and ends at 6am on Tuesday,

