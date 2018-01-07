Motorcyclist killed in Canterbury crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash at Duvauchelle on Banks Peninsula this morning.

Police said the crash involving the 24-year-old man and a car happened on the Christchurch-Akaroa Road (SH 75) at 9.39am.

They would like to hear from the occupants of two cars and a campervan who were in the area and may have seen the crash.

Please contact Senior Constable Tim Johnson, of Akaroa, on timothy.johnson@police.govt.nz.

Senior Sergeant Vaughn Lapslie said the crash was a timely reminder for all road users to drive safe and take their time.

"With so many more people on our roads right now, it’s important we are all even more cautious and aware when we are driving or riding," he said.

"Please be patient and courteous with each other on the roads.

"We’re all just trying to get where we’re going, so let’s work together and do our best to make sure we all get there safely."