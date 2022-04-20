Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Motorcyclist killed in crash worked for St John

    Emergency services at the scene last night. Photo: NZ Herald
    A 22-year-old killed in a crash in Christchurch was an off-duty St John ambulance officer.

    The collision at the intersection of Halswell Rd and Aidanfield Drive was reported to police at 6.45pm yesterday and involved a vehicle and two motorcycles.

    St John Canterbury ambulance district operations manager Curt Ward confirmed the crash involved two off-duty ambulance officers and one died at the scene.

    Another man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    "This devastating loss has been widely felt across the St John whānau and we have reached out to offer our condolences and support to all those affected, including the whānau of the deceased," Ward said.

    "We are also providing support to the other staff member involved in the crash."

    Ward said while attending these types of accidents is not uncommon for the ambulance team, they are never easy.

    "And in this incidence, further compounded by involving our own people.

    "We want to acknowledge the care delivered by our ambulance team last night to their colleague and friend. The ambulance workforce is a small tightknit team, and these types of events are extremely difficult to deal with."

     

