Motorcyclist shot in Northland named

The man's body was found in a creek next to Otaika Valley Road. Photo: Google Maps

Police have released the name of a Northland motorcyclist fatally shot in Otaika earlier this week.

He was Kyle Zachary Jenkins, of Maungatapere.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said an investigation has been under way since a member of the public found the 18-year-old's body in a creek next to Otaika Valley Rd (State Highway 15) about 5am on Wednesday.

Jenkins' motorcycle was also found in a nearby layby.

Pilmer believes the man died sometime between 7pm and 11pm on January 28 in the layby opposite the entrance to Otaika Valley Scenic Reserve.

He said police thoughts were with Jenkins' whānau at "this very difficult time."

"They are continuing to grieve his death and have asked for privacy."

Police are appealing for the public to come forward with any information about what took place on the layby.

"Our investigation continues to piece together why this tragic event occurred, and identify the person responsible."

Police working on the investigation, codenamed Operation Distant, have set up a dedicated online portal at distant.nc3.govt.nz so people could upload any footage or photos.

Information could also be provided to police by calling 105 and quoting file number 250129/0335 or, anonymously, via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.