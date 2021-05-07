Friday, 7 May 2021

Motorist charged after alleged hit-and-run in Christchurch

    1. News
    2. National

    A  24-year-old man has been charged in relation to an alleged hit-and-run in Christchurch on Thursday night.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Marshland Rd, Shirley, about 11.45pm yesterday.

    The spokesperson said the motorist left the scene after hitting a pedestrian but was located by police a short time later.

    The pedestrian was moderately injured and was taken to Christchurch Hospital, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

    The man has been charged with excess breath alcohol causing injury and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on May 14.

