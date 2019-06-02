Motorists warned as temperatures plunge

Temperatures dipped to around zero overnight as snow blanketed parts of New Zealand and left others in no doubt that winter has definitely come.

According to MetService the national low was recorded in Alexandra, where it got down to 0.5C.

The high - if you could call it that - was Kaitaia, which managed just over double digits at 10.7C.

As rain battered much of the country, Auckland's North Shore appeared to be pelted hardest by the wet, with 1.2mm collected.

Today the conditions will remain dreary and chilly as the long weekend stretches on.

A broad low is moving slowly away to the east of New Zealand, directing a strong cold southerly flow onto the country, which will gradually ease as the low pulls away.

In Northland and Auckland showers are expected, some heavy with possible thunderstorms this morning.

Showers will clear in much of the rest of the North Island and gales in the Wellington and Wairarapa areas will ease.

Most of the South Island's coasts will be drenched in showers for much of the morning - while inland, snow is expected down to 500m.

On Monday MetService is predicting the weather will be "mainly fine" with showers moving west across the North Island and rain and snow in places in the South by nightfall.

Police are warning motorists to take care over remainder of Queen's Birthday Weekend - one of the busiest on New Zealand roads.

One person has died so far this weekend following a fleeing driver incident in South Auckland on Friday night.

Another died on a rural property near Twizel yesterday after an incident involving a motorbike - but the incident will not be counted in the holiday road toll as it did not occur on a public road.

The official holiday period for Queen's Birthday Weekend began at 4pm on Friday and ends at 6am on Tuesday June 6.