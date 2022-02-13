Motorway closed after car plunges from overbridge

A vehicle is towed from beneath the State Highway 1 overbridge after it plunged onto State Highway 1 in Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A section of Auckland's Southern Motorway is closed this morning after a vehicle crashed through the barriers on an overbridge, plunging to the motorway below.

The crash happened about 3.37am along Hill Rd in Manurewa.

Police said the occupant of the vehicle lost control while crossing the bridge.

The person had to be cut out of the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

A vehicle crashed through the barrier of a bridge crossing over State Highway 1 in Manurewa at about 3.37am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A section of the motorway remains closed as the Serious Crash Unit investigates the scene.

The closure is from Hill Rd to Takanini southbound, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

"Avoid the area or delay your journey if possible," the agency has advised. "If you are travelling along this route, please follow the directions of emergency services onsite."