Sunday, 27 September 2020

Mountain biker dies on downhill track near Nelson

    1. News
    2. National

    A mountain biker has died after crashing on a downhill trail near Nelson.

    A spokeswoman said police attended a sudden death on the Kākā Mountain Bike Track in the Hira Forest near Maitai east of Nelson on Saturday afternoon.

    "A person had crashed, however it is unclear whether the death was directly related to the crash or whether the rider had a medical event," she said.

    The Nelson Mountain Bike Club has announced on Facebook that the trail is now tapu and local iwi Ngāti Koata have placed a rāhui [ban] on the track.

    "The trail will remain closed until Tuesday. Out of respect we ask that no one rides or walks the trail," it said.

    "Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, muri aroha."

    Club members have posted condolences on the Facebook page.

    "Oh my. That's awful news. Deepest sympathy," one said.

    Another said: "That's so tragic , sending condolences and love to all affected."

    The death comes only a day after a person was airlifted to hospital after an accident at the Christchurch Adventure Park, which features mountain bike trails, zip-lining, and hiking.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter