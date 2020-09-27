Mountain biker dies on downhill track near Nelson

A mountain biker has died after crashing on a downhill trail near Nelson.

A spokeswoman said police attended a sudden death on the Kākā Mountain Bike Track in the Hira Forest near Maitai east of Nelson on Saturday afternoon.

"A person had crashed, however it is unclear whether the death was directly related to the crash or whether the rider had a medical event," she said.

The Nelson Mountain Bike Club has announced on Facebook that the trail is now tapu and local iwi Ngāti Koata have placed a rāhui [ban] on the track.

"The trail will remain closed until Tuesday. Out of respect we ask that no one rides or walks the trail," it said.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, muri aroha."

Club members have posted condolences on the Facebook page.

"Oh my. That's awful news. Deepest sympathy," one said.

Another said: "That's so tragic , sending condolences and love to all affected."

The death comes only a day after a person was airlifted to hospital after an accident at the Christchurch Adventure Park, which features mountain bike trails, zip-lining, and hiking.