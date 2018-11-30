Mountaineer killed in avalanche was father of two

Nathan Deutschbein leaves behind his wife Skye and their two daughters. Photo: Supplied

The mountaineer killed in an avalanche near Mt Cook yesterday was an off-duty Australian senior police officer with two young daughters.

Police this afternoon said he was 40-year-old was Nathan Deutschbein.

An Australian police spokesman confirmed to the New Zealand Herald he was a leading senior constable in the Blue Mountains Area Command, New South Wales.

A Gofundme page has been set up to support Deutschbein's wife Skye and their two young daughters.

"Our hearts are utterly devastated for Skye," said page administrator Shalene Roberts.

"We are praying fervently and trusting Christ to comfort Skye and the girls during this tragic time, and we ask that you do the same.

"We also know that many expenses lie ahead for the family, and we would like to try to ease some of that burden.

"The Christmas holiday this year is going to be exceptionally hard, and we don't want financial need to compound the devastation."

Aoraki Mt Cook. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The tragic incident occurred around 1.30pm yesterday as Deutschbein and a fellow mountaineer were descending the Eugenie Glacier, just below the Footstool mountain peak.

Australian police were offering support and condolences to the Deutschbein's wife and family.

Sources have told the Herald Deutschbein was an experienced mountaineer, who regularly visited New Zealand to climb peaks in the Southern Alps.

An adventure website run by Deutschbein showed spectacular images from his trips to New Zealand, including of climbing 3033m-high Mt Aspiring and 2627m-high Mt Sealy.

Mid-South Canterbury Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said it was difficult to say why the avalanche was set off but it was more than probable the group triggered it while crossing the snow field as the snow conditions were pretty unstable.

Two other people were climbing with the person who died - one had minor injuries and the other was uninjured because he had remained at the hut that day.

Gaskin said police had no details of the mountaineers but understood they were reasonably proficient and experienced.

Gaskin said the mountaineer who was uninjured had stayed behind at the Sefton Bivouac hut because they were sick.

The climber who suffered minor injuries was transported to Twizel for medical treatment.

Deutschbein's death had been referred to the coroner.

MetService reports Mt Cook's weather for today was fine spells, with a chance of a shower or two with light winds and a high of 18C.

Gaskin said there was a risk for loose, wet avalanches at the time above 1200m.

"There are various types of snow pack conditions, so loose and wet is as it sounds,' he said.

Skye Deutschbein and her husband Nathan, who was killed by an avalanche near Mt Cook on Thursday. Photo:Supplied

"It's quite a slushy, icy mixture, that condition can mean that sort of avalanche can run a lot further than a typical slab avalanche which is nicely bound together."

The latest tragedy comes after two mountain guides were killed last month in an avalanche on Mt Hicks that also buried adventurer and philanthropist Jo Morgan.

Morgan was lucky to escape with her life and told media at the time she was "gobsmacked" to be alive after digging herself out.

Her climbing partners Martin Hess and Wolfgang Maier - who were both originally from Germany but had become New Zealand residents – died.

Morgan had been roped to the two experienced mountain guides when the avalanche hit, but she was unable to find them after being sent tumbling up to 200m down the mountain.

"None of us had any control over it."

Morgan was rescued after setting off a personal locator beacon.