Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Moving truck falls off Wellington street into creek

    Part of the road has been blocked by the truck Photo / Ellis Li
    A truck has fallen off a residential street in Wellington, partially blocking it.

    The NZ Van Lines truck came off Awarua St near the intersection of Fox St in Ngaio. A police spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the incident at 9.10am, to find the truck down the embankment and in the creek.

    No one has been injured, but part of the road is blocked. Police are working to see if the truck can be towed out.

    The Herald has contacted the Wellington City Council and NZ Van Lines for comment.

    The truck came off the road on Tuesday morning. Photo / Reuben Hanns-Voyle
