MP Nikki Kaye's stepbrother convicted of murder

nkaye.jpg Nikki Kaye

The stepbrother of National MP Nikki Kaye has been found guilty of killing his cellmate in a US prison.

Clinton Thinn (31) was found guilty at trial of killing Lyle Woodward by strangling him with a prison shirt in a San Diego jail, 1News has reported.

Thinn asked for a nurse to check on Woodward who was found lying in his cell on December 3, 2016.

"At some point he strangled him to unconsciousness - Lyle Woodward was found almost in a coma, at least it was unconscious, and they ran him to a hospital and he stayed there for a week and his parents eventually turned off life support because he suffered irreversible brain damage," the prosecutor said.

Through his lawyer, Thinn argued he was defending himself against Woodward.

"He assaulted my client, Mr Thinn had no choice.

"'He's a foreigner, he has an accent, he didn't fit in, he had no choice," he said.

However, a jury of seven women and five men found him guilty. The maximum penalty for first degree murder is the death sentence.

Neal Putnam, a reporter for the Star News, said Thinn showed little reaction as the verdict was read out.

Thinn was jailed for an attempted bank robbery in Chula Vista, near San Diego.

When news broke of the killing in February last year National MP Nikki Kaye, who is related to Thinn, said family members were distressed by the bleak developments.

Kaye's mother has been in a long-term relationship with Thinn's father.

"This is a difficult and sad time for all those affected by what has happened," Kaye said.

A friend said Thinn had been "picked on" because of his accent and had pledged allegiance to the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist prison gang in the US.