Muesli bar recall over rubber concern

The affected product: Mother Earth brand Baked Oaty Slices - Apricot Chocolate. Photo: Ministry for Primary Industries.

A batch of a popular muesli bar sold in New Zealand is being recalled after it was discovered they could contain rubber.

Prolife Foods Limited, manufacturers of Mother Earth Baked Oaty Slices, is conducting a voluntary recall of its Apricot Chocolate bars.

Kiwis are being asked not to eat any of the bars from batch number 3108742 after the food-grade rubber was discovered.

Prolife Foods Ltd's chief executive Andrew Smith said the issue occurred when new equipment was installed in its factory.

“While there is low risk of causing harm and no reports of illness, we are recalling this product with immediate effect,” Smith said.

“We are confident the problem is now resolved.”

The product is sold in supermarkets nationwide in cardboard boxes containing six bars which weigh 40g each. All retailers have been advised of the recall.

On the Ministry for Primary Industries website, consumers are asked to check the date marked printed on the top of the box.

The affected batch has a best-before date of 29/07/2021.

There have been no reports of injury, but anyone who had eaten an affected bar should seek medical advice if they had any concerns, MPI said.

None of the other batches of the product is affected.

• For more information, phone (07) 834 3333