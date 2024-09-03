Mum defends teenage son after bus station brawl

The mother of a 15-year-old arrested after a brawl in central Christchurch on Friday night has defended her son.

Three people were arrested following the fight which took place on Lichfield St and in the Christchurch Bus Interchange about 9.35pm.

A witness told Chris Lynch Media he saw people fighting both inside and outside the bus exchange and said there was a significant amount of broken glass at the scene.

A police spokesperson said they were called to break up the fight and no one was seriously injured.

The mum of a youth involved in the brawl contacted Chris Lynch Media to defend her son.

"I’ve read the comments of people that have commented, a lot of these comments are nasty and judgmental, and I understand that it is social media and people have the right to their opinion," she said.

"However, I feel like the comments about crappy parents and no discipline definitely struck a chord with me.

"My son is not a bad kid, he was sticking up for someone else, and it backfired, and a brawl erupted.

"There was also a knife pulled on him. Now don’t get me wrong, he’s not innocent. He has a bit of a smart mouth, especially if someone is upsetting or offending his mates."

She told Chris Lynch Media she felt it was "important for people to know that not all kids that get in trouble are lost causes".

"I feel like if there were more avenues available to help parents with kids that are starting to get into trouble, it might help.

"I’m a good mum and have raised my son and his older brother on my own. There are consequences for his actions, I’m making sure of that, and Christchurch police were great at putting the fear of God into him. At least, I’m hoping that something positive comes from this.”

"Not sure really what I’m wanting for messaging you, perhaps only wanting to be heard,” she said.

The police investigation into the incident was ongoing.