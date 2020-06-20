Murder-accused in court, name suppressed

The incident prompted a heavy police response. Photo: RNZ

The man accused of murdering Constable Matthew Hunt has appeared in the Waitakere District Court - but cannot be named or identified due to suppression orders.

And police are hunting 30-year-old Auckland woman Natalie Jane Bracken, who they believe may have assisted the alleged killer avoid arrest.

Constable Matthew Hunt

The 24-year-old murder accused has appeared via audio visual link from another part of the courthouse - a process that remains in place after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Interim suppression orders were granted preventing publishing of the man's name and any identifying details including his occupation.

The names of the second officer he allegedly shot and the member of the public injured by the car as he left the scene have both been suppressed.

Both victims remain in hospital.

Two women from the alleged offender's family were in court for the appearance.

He appeared wearing a police-issued kevlar vest and responded quietly when asked to confirm his name.

He sat quietly during the hearing before Justice of the Peace Gerald Rowan, listening intently, but did not enter a plea.

Crown prosecutor David Johnstone acknowledged that the case was of high public interest.

However, he sought "somewhat extensive suppression orders" including the accused, the second injured officer and the member of the public injured in the incident.

The reason for the suppression was to "protect the integrity of the investigation" - dubbed Operation Wheaton.

"Police have a significant amount of work to do on this inquiry," Johnstone told the court.

There was a fear that evidence given witnesses to the alleged murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving may be affected if they were to see the man in the media.

Media applications to film and photograph the accused were refused for now, but would be addressed more fully when the matter was next called in the High Court at Auckland.

Johnstone did not seek suppression for Hunt, who had earlier been named by police in an extensive statement.

Nor did he not seek suppression for Bracken, noting police still needed to locate her.

Defence lawyer Mark Edgar said the case had received an "inordinate amount of media coverage" in the last 24 hours.

He said it was vital to preserve his client's fair trial rights in that respect.

He sought an order suppressing all details about his client and objected entirely to the man being filmed or photographed.

The accused was remanded in custody and will next appear in the High Court on July 8.

While court was under way, police released details about Bracken, who is wanted on a warrant to arrest for being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Hunt.

Court documents state that police believe she was driving a car that enabled the alleged murderer avoid arrest.